Endo launches generic Noxafil delayed-release tablets in U.S.

Par Pharmaceutical, one of the operating companies of Endo International's (NASDAQ:ENDP) has begun shipping an authorized generic version of Merck Sharp & Dohme's Noxafil (posaconazole) delayed-release tablets, 100 mg.

Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, recently entered into an exclusive U.S. supply and distribution agreement with a subsidiary of Merck & Co., of Kenilworth, N.J. allowing Par to launch and distribute an authorized generic version of the product.

The agreement also includes rights to posaconazole 40mg/mL oral suspension which Par intends to launch in the coming months.