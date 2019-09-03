Adobe bull expects permanent price increase

Stephens’ analyst James Rutherford writes that “price tests of this magnitude are only conducted if Adobe (ADBE +0.8% ) is serious about possibly raising the price permanently.”

The analyst is referring to Adobe testing a 30% price increase for individual and business Acrobat packages.

Rutherford sees risks in the tests since "customers may become upset when they see they bought at the higher price needlessly."

Stephens maintains an Overweight rating and $327 target on Adobe. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.