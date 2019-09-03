Insulet launches private offering of convertible senior notes

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) intends to offer $660M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $100M Notes.

A portion of the net proceeds from the Notes offering will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions; to fund the cash portion existing 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 and to pay fees and expenses relating to the offering and for general corporate purposes.