Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint

Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.8% ) outlines its progress with the sports betting business.

The company notes it has expanded its sports betting footprint to seven states (Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana and New York) totaling 29 locations in operation by the end of September. In addition, Caesars offers mobile sports betting in Nevada and New Jersey. Sports betting in Pennsylvania will launch during Q4 if the regulatory process goes smooth.

Caesars Entertainment is also the official supplier of odds information for ESPN and Turner Sports. Both companies are engaging fans through broadcast studios at The LINQ Hotel & Experience (ESPN studio opening this winter) and Caesars Palace (Bleacher Report) on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars says its coveted partnerships have increased brand recognition and led to stronger casino traffic.

Source: Press Release