Kura's tipifarnib shows positive effect in mid-stage bladder cancer study

Results from an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Kura Oncology's (KURA +1.9% ) tipifarnib in patients with relapsed/refractory HRAS mutation-positive urothelial carcinoma showed a positive effect on progression-free survival (PFS) at month 6.

The response rate was 38% (n=5/13). Four patients experienced PFS greater than six months.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company is assessing next steps for the indication.

Tipifarnib, in-licensed from Janssen in December 2014, inhibits an enzyme called farnesyltransferase which plays a key role in cell cycle progression. Since cancer is defined as unregulated cell proliferation, inhibiting the enzyme would theoretically inhibit cancer progression.