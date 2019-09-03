Stocks in early slide, led by energy

The stock market begins the holiday shortened week on a lower note after the planned tariffs from the U.S. and China went into effect, and China said it lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs; Dow -0.9% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

Meanwhile, Japan reported its manufacturers cut spending during Q2 for the first time in two years, adding to a series of data suggesting the U.S.-China trade war is hurting the global economy.

European markets are only modestly lower, with France's CAC -0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

In the U.S., the energy sector ( -1.3% ) leads the decline as WTI crude oil -3.5% to $53.17/bbl, while the defensive-oriented utilities ( +0.1% ) sector clings to a slim gain.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 1.50% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 1.49%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 99.24, party due to relative weakness in the British pound after U.K. Prime Minister Johnson threatened to call a general election for Oct. 14 if parliament forces a three-month Brexit delay.

Still ahead: August ISM manufacturing index