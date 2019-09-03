MyoKardia's mavacamten shows sustained benefit in extension study

Results from an open-label extension study from the Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM trial evaluating MyoKardia's (MYOK -0.2% ) mavacamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) showed a durable treatment effect through week 36. The data were presented at the ESC Congress in Paris.

At week 36, patients receiving once-daily oral doses of mavacamten showed a 69% decrease from baseline in resting left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient and a 65% reduction in provoked LVOT gradient.

Reduced (or eliminated) LVOT obstruction is a good predictor of improved symptoms and exercise capacity.

Development is ongoing.