Disney offering senior notes for tender offers

Disney (DIS -1.3% ) has launched an offering of senior unsecured notes in order to fund tender offers for outstanding notes of Disney and its subsidiary Twenty-First Century Fox America.

The new offer is pursuant to a shelf registration and involves both floating-rate and fixed rate senior notes.

The tender offers for Disney notes are subject to a maximum cap of $1.75B; top priorities for acceptance are 8.25% notes due 2096 ($93.9M outstanding), 7.9% notes due 2095 ($114.7M outstanding), 7.75% notes due 2045 ($589.5M outstanding) and 6.15% notes due 2041 ($1.49B outstanding).

The 21CFA notes tendered include 5.65% notes due 2020 ($29M outstanding); 4.5% notes due 2021 ($136.7M outstanding); 3% senior notes due 2022 ($78.2M outstanding), and 8.875% senior debentures due 2023 ($51.6M outstanding).