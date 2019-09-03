Forty Seven's magrolimab Fast Track'd for blood cancers

Thinly traded micro cap Forty Seven (FTSV -0.9% ) is down on below-average volume on the heels of the FDA designating lead candidate magrolimab (formerly 5F9) for Fast Track review for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Magrolimab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to a certain CD47 receptor on immune cells called macrophages. Blocking the receptor eliminates the way cancer cells avoid being killed by these cells.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.