Lucapa Diamond 1H profit up, hits record production at African mines

Sep. 03, 2019 10:21 AM ETLucapa Diamond Company Limited (LCPDF)LCPDFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lucapa Diamond (OTC:LCPDF) posted 1H net profit of $1.1M, a significant improvement on $4.3M loss last year.
  • The company hit record production in August at its two mines in Africa scaling up of production at both operations; Lulo mine churned out 3,180 carats, the highest monthly result since production began in 2015; at Mothae, achieved processing record of 120,736 tonnes treated and a production high of 2,911 carats, taking YTD output to 17,935 carats.
  • Previously: Lucapa Diamond reports 1H results (Sept. 3)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.