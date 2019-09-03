Lucapa Diamond 1H profit up, hits record production at African mines
Sep. 03, 2019 10:21 AM ETLucapa Diamond Company Limited (LCPDF)LCPDFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Lucapa Diamond (OTC:LCPDF) posted 1H net profit of $1.1M, a significant improvement on $4.3M loss last year.
- The company hit record production in August at its two mines in Africa scaling up of production at both operations; Lulo mine churned out 3,180 carats, the highest monthly result since production began in 2015; at Mothae, achieved processing record of 120,736 tonnes treated and a production high of 2,911 carats, taking YTD output to 17,935 carats.
