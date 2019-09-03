BAML stays positive on CSX

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Buy rating on CSX (CSX -1.2% ) after factoring in the new shortline railroad sale to Canadian National.

Analyst Ken Hoexter: "CSX indicated that the Massena rail line was not a core part of its network in the eastern United States, as it continues its 2-year process to streamline its operations. While terms were not disclosed, we believe the value could be between $150-$200 million (based on 220-miles, an approximate cost of $1.6 million/mile new build, a $350 million pre-depreciable asset, and assumed half value post-depreciation)."

BAML has a price objective of $80 on CSX (18.0X the 2020 EPS estimate) vs. the average sell-side PT of $78.