U.S. crude adds to August decline on heightened fears of global recession

Crude oil prices plunge (USO -3.7% ), hit by rising OPEC and Russian oil production as well as the protracted U.S.-China trade dispute; October WTI -4% to $52.87/bbl, Brent -2.3% to $57.28/bbl.

Today's drop picks up where August left off, when front-month prices for the U.S. benchmark tumbled 5.9%.

"This is a critical month for the U.S.-China trade war, and if we don't see a major step in the right direction, oil could easily break below the summer lows," says Oanda analyst Edward Moya.

"The latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs by the Chinese included a 5% tariff on all Chinese imports of U.S. crude oil. Hurricane Dorian is causing major demand issues and the cracks are responding accordingly," says Robert Yawger, director of energy at Mizuho Securities.

The status of two major petroleum facilities in the Bahamas is not known after Dorian slammed the area; Buckeye Partners (BPL -1% ) operates a large crude and refined products terminal at Freeport, and Equinor (EQNR -1.5% ) has a terminal in nearby South Riding Point, which have a combined capacity of more than 30M barrels of crude and condensate.

Among some of the day's decliners: SM -9.8% , CHK -6.9% , SD -5.3% , APA -4.9% , CLR -4.7% , XEC -4.3% , DVN -2.8% , MRO -2.7% , HES -2.6% .

