Glencore wins transfer pricing court dispute with Australian tax office

Sep. 03, 2019 10:38 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF), GLNCYGLCNF, GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) wins a dispute with the Australian Taxation Office, after a court ruled it had paid the correct amount of tax on purchases of copper concentrate from a mine the company owns in New South Wales state.
  • Australia's tax commissioner alleged Glencore's Swiss head office had failed to pay market rates for the copper it bought from its CSA mine during 2007-09 and raised its assessment of tax owed by A$92.6M (US$62.5M).
  • But the court found Glencore had established that the price it paid for the copper concentrate was "within an arm’s length range."
  • Glencore is still facing a $680M tax demand from the U.K. linked to transfer pricing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.