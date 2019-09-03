Glencore wins transfer pricing court dispute with Australian tax office
Sep. 03, 2019 10:38 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF), GLNCYGLCNF, GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) wins a dispute with the Australian Taxation Office, after a court ruled it had paid the correct amount of tax on purchases of copper concentrate from a mine the company owns in New South Wales state.
- Australia's tax commissioner alleged Glencore's Swiss head office had failed to pay market rates for the copper it bought from its CSA mine during 2007-09 and raised its assessment of tax owed by A$92.6M (US$62.5M).
- But the court found Glencore had established that the price it paid for the copper concentrate was "within an arm’s length range."
- Glencore is still facing a $680M tax demand from the U.K. linked to transfer pricing.