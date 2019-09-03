Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab
Sep. 03, 2019 (SCHW)
- Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgrades Charles Schwab (SCHW -1.7%) to outperform from peer perform on the basis that downside risk for Fed rate cuts are already baked in.
- Sees "a compelling opportunity to own a best-in-class franchise at a bargain level price," Chuback writes.
- Notes potential upside in H2, 2021 from better cash sorting trends and USAA deal accretion.
- Wolfe assumes five rate cuts by 2020-end.
- Contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral and agrees with SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral; 1 Bearish).