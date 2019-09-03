Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab

  • Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak upgrades Charles Schwab (SCHW -1.7%) to outperform from peer perform on the basis that downside risk for Fed rate cuts are already baked in.
  • Sees "a compelling opportunity to own a best-in-class franchise at a bargain level price," Chuback writes.
  • Notes potential upside in H2, 2021 from better cash sorting trends and USAA deal accretion.
  • Wolfe assumes five rate cuts by 2020-end.
  • Contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral and agrees with SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral; 1 Bearish).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.