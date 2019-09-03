MongoDB Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.7M (+59.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, mdb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.