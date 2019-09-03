WEC Energy buys 80% stake in Nebraska wind facility for $338M

WEC Energy (WEC +0.7% ) agrees to acquire an 80% ownership interest in the Thunderhead Wind Energy Center in Nebraska for $338M, which is expected to be eligible for 100% bonus depreciation and production tax credits.

WEC says the wind farm, which will consist of 108 GE wind turbines with a combined capacity of 300 MW, has a long-term offtake agreement with an unnamed Fortune 100 company for 100% of the energy produced.

The project is being developed by Invenergy, a developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions.