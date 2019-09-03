Verint Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $334.56M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrnt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.