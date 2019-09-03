U.K.'s Johnson loses majority in House of Commons

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson loses his majority in the House of Commons after Phillip Lee announces that he's leaving the Conservative Party to join the Liberal Democrats.

Johnson faces a showdown with members of his Conservative Party that will determine the U.K.'s exit from the European Union and the length of his tenure as PM.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) down 0.9%, had fallen as much as 1.2% earlier in the session.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, FKU, HEWU, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP