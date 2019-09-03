Nicaragua Milling acquires minority stake in Condor Gold

Nicaragua Milling to take 10.4% stake in Condor Gold (OTCQX:CNDGF), and the proceeds will be used to advance Condor’s La India project in Nicaragua.

In January, Condor Gold updated the resource estimate at La India, and indicated resources stand at 9.85M tonnes grading 3.6 grams gold for 1.14M contained oz. gold.

Inferred resources measure 8.48M tonnes grading 4.3 grams gold for 1.18M contained oz. gold.

The government awarded permits for the main La India pit and for a 2,800-tonne-per-day processing plant in August 2018. Condor is permitting the America and Mestiza pits that could increase production from open-pit material by 50% to 120,000 oz. gold per year, over a 7 year mine life