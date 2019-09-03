Coca-Cola a top pick at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley keeps Coca-Cola (KO +0.4% ) set as a top pick in the staples sector after meeting with the company's CFO.

MS thinks Coca-Cola is confident in its topline growth formula and sees three key levers (execution, revenue growth management and ramping innovation) supporting mid single-digit topline growth moving forward.

Coca-Cola is also seen having pricing potential in emerging markets and improved free cash flow generation.

"On the acquisition front, it appears that KO's focus in the near-term will be on integrating and expanding recently acquired businesses (including Costa). On a medium to longer-term basis, KO sounded more interested in acquisitions that can be scaled on a global basis to support the company's agenda vs. smaller deals to support regional gaps," observes analyst Dara Mohsenian.