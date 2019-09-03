AT&T promotes Stankey to COO, names McElfresh to lead Communications

AT&T (T -0.1% ) has made its major personnel move after the surprise retirement of its No. 2 executive.

It's named current WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey the company's president and chief operating officer -- a new position that reports to CEO Randall Stephenson. And it's named Jeff McElfresh CEO of AT&T Communications.

John Donovan announced he'd retire Oct. 1 from the position of CEO of AT&T Communications, the company's largest business unit.

McElfresh will report to Stankey in his expanded role, as will Stankey's current team at WarnerMedia, and Xandr CEO Brian Lesser.

Heavy speculation had the company's No. 2 role going to a female executive after Donovan's exit.