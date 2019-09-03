Goldman's Chavez, who helped transform bank's technology, to retire

Marty Chavez, who helped transform Goldman Sachs's (GS -2.8% ) trading business is retiring, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Chavez, who started out as a computer programmer in Goldman's trading arm and was a favorite of former CEO Lloyd Blankfein, was elevated to finance chief in 2017.

Last year he returned to the trading arm to oversee the push to digitize the business, trim costs, and move more of its client interactions into apps and other electronic platforms.

Marc Nachmann, currently a London-based i-banking exec, will succeed Chavez as co-head of Goldman's securities division.