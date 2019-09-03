Gold ramps higher after U.S. manufacturing data shows contraction

Gold futures rally (GLD +1.6% ) as uncertainties around U.S.-China trade relations and Brexit are exacerbated by data showing a decline in U.S. manufacturing; December Comex gold +1.7% to $1,556.20/oz., December silver +4.1% to $19.10/oz.

The geopolitical concerns are sufficient to help gold shake off a stronger U.S. dollar, which is usually a headwind for bullion.

Front-month gold finished 6.3% higher in August and are poised to mark their highest settlement since April 2013.

"The trade talks between U.S. and China are going nowhere. The political debacle in the U.K. with Brexit, where we are potentially facing another vote before the day is over, is adding enough underlying support to gold to offset the strength in dollar," says Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen.

Among precious metals miners: GOLD +1% , NEM +2.3% , AEM +2.3% , AU +2.3% , EGO +2.5% , KL +2.8% , AUY +3.6% , AGI +4.1% , WPM +4.1% , PAAS +5.4% , IAG +5.9% , AG +6% , KGC +6.4% , EXK +16.1% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, AGQ, PSLV, SIL, PHYS, USLV, JDST, SIVR, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, ZSL, SGDM, UGL, SLVO, SILJ, DGP, GLL, ASA, GLDI, OUNZ