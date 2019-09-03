Planet Fitness -3% after Berenberg cut

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) slumps after Berenberg warns on a lack of near-term catalysts for the chain.

The firm thinks PLNT already trades at a relatively high EV/EBITDA multiple and is fairly valued overall.

The rating from Berenberg goes to Hold from Buy, while the price target slides to $69 vs. $80 prior and the sell-side average PT of $82.43. The Quant Rating on Planet Fitness is at Neutral.