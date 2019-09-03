Golden Leaf names Jeffrey Yapp as new CEO

Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF -2.4% ) announces the appointment of Jeffrey Yapp as CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings, he will succeed John Varghese.

Mr. Varghese, who served as Interim CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and lead all capital markets related activities.

Mr. Yapp has three decades of experience working as a visionary and global creative leader in the consumer, entertainment and technology spaces. He had worked with global brands including Microsoft, Viacom MTV, Pepsico, NewsCorp, Twentieth Century Fox, Cablevision and Kraft.