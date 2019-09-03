Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $803.56M (+22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PANW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 30 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 4 downward.

