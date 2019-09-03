Pivotal Software Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.5M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, PVTL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.