10-year yield carves out new low after sluggish data

The ISM Manufacturing Index slipped to 49.1 in August from 51.2 previously. Consensus estimates had called for essentially no change.

Leading the way were New Orders, which slipped to 47.2 from 50.8, and Production to 49.5 from 50.8. With trade wars in focus, the New Export Orders sub-index tumbled to 43.3 from 48.1.

Backlogs remained in contraction for the fourth-straight month, but improved to 46.3 from 43.1. Supplier Deliveries fell to 51.4 from 53.3.