ENGlobal receives $6M extension to contract award
- ENGlobal (ENG +3.8%) announces an extension valued at $6M to perform additional work on a project that was initiated and announced in October of last year.
- Company’s awards to date on this restart project now total ~$12M, and the extension announced is expected to be performed over the next six months.
- Company says they are making progress on modular systems strategy and have been successful in identifying and bidding numerous larger opportunities. In support of this point, they overall now have $275M of proposals outstanding that are awaiting customer decisions.