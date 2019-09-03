ENGlobal receives $6M extension to contract award

Sep. 03, 2019 11:41 AM ETENGlobal Corporation (ENG)ENGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • ENGlobal (ENG +3.8%) announces an extension valued at $6M to perform additional work on a project that was initiated and announced in October of last year.
  • Company’s awards to date on this restart project now total ~$12M, and the extension announced is expected to be performed over the next six months.
  • Company says they are making progress on modular systems strategy and have been successful in identifying and bidding numerous larger opportunities. In support of this point, they overall now have $275M of proposals outstanding that are awaiting customer decisions.
