August ISM indicates manufacturing recession, but not U.S. PMI

The August ISM manufacturing index, at 49.1, unexpectedly shrank for the first time in three years.

The consensus estimate was 51.3.

"It's important to note that a reading below 50 constitutes a manufacturing recession," writes RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Bruseulas on Twitter. "A national recession requires a reading at or below 43.1."

The news didn't help the stock markets, which were already jittery over the U.S.-China trade war. The Nasdaq falls 0.9% , the S&P 500 slips 0.8% , and the Dow wilts 1.3% .

Meanwhile, the U.S. PMI manufacturing index at 50.3 beat the consensus of 49.9 and was a hair shy of the 50.4 in July.

Also keep in mind that services make up a larger part of GDP than manufacturing.