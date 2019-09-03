Easterly Government acquires EPA regional headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas

Easterly Government Properties (DEA +1.6%) has acquired a 169,585 sq. ft. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas.
EPA - Lenexa is a single tenant GSA-leased office building which serves as the Region 7 headquarters for the EPA. This modern facility is 100% occupied by the EPA under its original 15-year lease, which has a five-year renewal option, thus potentially carrying the term through October 2032.
Through this acquisition, DEA’s portfolio of 67 properties has now earned 19 LEED certifications.
Deal terms were not disclosed.
