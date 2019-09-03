Copper tumbles to two-year low on mounting global slowdown worries

Copper drops to its lowest price since mid-2017 amid mounting evidence of a global slowdown and fading prospects for a deal in the U.S.-China trade war.

Copper has sunk 16% since mid-April on a sharp downturn in factory production and warnings that major economies are heading into recession, and have shed another 1.8% today to $5,520/metric ton on the London Metal Exchange.

Sentiment in metals markets took an added hit as global electric vehicle sales fell for the first time on record, prompting doubts about one of the few bright spots for demand.

"The selling has already gone a long way, but we can’t rule out the possibility copper will go lower," Xiao Fu, head of global commodities strategy at BOCI Global Commodities UK, tells Bloomberg. "If the macro picture remains weak or we see other negative shocks coming into the picture, we could see further selloffs."

Relevant tickers include FCX, TECK, SCCO, RIO, BHP, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:FSUMF, JJCTF, COPX, CPER