Financials 

Disasters set to boost 2020 reinsurance rates

|About: Swiss Re AG (SSREF)|By:, SA News Editor

Insurance losses from storms, wildfires, and other natural disasters over the past two years look set to push reinsurance renewal rates higher in January, according to credit rating agencies.

S&P Global Ratings sees rates rising by ~5%, Moody's forecasts 0%-5% increase, and Fitch predicts ~1-2% rise in rates.

Add in the losses from Hurricane Dorian and some rates could jump even more, they said.

Reinsurers including Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF), Munich Re, and the Lloyd's of London market help insurers share the risks of disasters in return for part of the premium.

