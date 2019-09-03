Zambian group advocates capping mineral royalties at 7.5%

Zambia should keep mineral royalties capped at 7.5% to safeguard the health of the mining sector and promote additional investment, the country's Chamber of Mines says.

The mineral royalty tax should be tax-deductible for mining firms, as making it non-deductible amounts to taxation on revenue not received, the group says, adding that Zambia is the only mining jurisdiction not allowing a deduction for those costs.

Africa's second largest copper producer this year raised its sliding scale for royalties of 4%-6% by 1.5 percentage points and introduced a new 10% tax when the price of copper exceeds $7,500/metric ton.

Foreign mining companies operating in Zambia include First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY).