Alexandria Real Estate starts senior notes offering

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE -0.1% ) will use proceeds from a public offering of two tranches of senior notes to repay the outstanding balance on its senior bank term loan and reduce the balance on its senior line of credit.

Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

One tranche will be a new issue of securities, while the other will become part of the same series as its outstanding 4.000% senior notes due 2050 of which $500M principal amount were already issued.

