Panoramic amends production outlook, agreements

Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF -2.8% ) revised its FY20 production targets, as Savannah operation, in Western Australia, averaged 46,000 tonnes/month of ore production during both July and August, which was below the budget of ~60,000 tonnes.

The decrease was driven by the reduced availability of some high-grade stopes due to a seismic event in July, as well as manning issues.

Nickel production has been downgraded from 10,000 - 11,000 tonnes, to between 9,500 - 10,000 tonnes, while lowered copper production guidance to 5,800- 6,000 tonnes from 6,000 - 6,500 tonnes, and expects cobalt production of 600 - 650 tonnes, down previous estimate of 600 - 700 tonnes.

The company also amended an existing financing agreement, with Macquarie Bank, reducing the current A$40M outstanding debt to A$20M, to be funded by equity raising.

Additionally adjusted, repayment schedule for the remaining debt with the first repayment date being deferred by one quarter, until the end of September 2020, with the final repayment deferred until the end of March 2022.

Also, Panoramic Resources and Benton Resources (OTC:BNTRF) agreed to amend the payment terms for the divestiture of Thunder Bay North Project, with the first C$4.5M payable on the completion of the transaction, and the remaining C$4.5M payable in three deferred tranches of C$1.5M each.