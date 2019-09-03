Total sees $10B investment in North Sea over five years, CEO says

Total (TOT -1.5% ) plans to make nearly $10B of investment in the North Sea region over the next five years, including in the U.K., and Brexit is "a mistake" the company must "deal with," CEO Patrick Pouyanne says.

Brexit could "raise some issues," but maintaining the cost competitiveness of the North Sea and removing unacceptable regulatory hurdles also is important, the CEO told the Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Brexit is "a choice, it's democracy, it's the choice of the British people," Pouyanne said, but "I think it's a fundamental mistake... we have to deal with it."

Pouyanne added that TOT plans to participate in an upcoming offshore wind bid round in Scotland, as the company continues to expand investments in low carbon and renewable energy.