American Eagle Outfitters Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.