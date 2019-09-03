Monarch Casino & Resort responds to lawsuit

Monarch Casino & Resorts (MCRI -3.2% ) says a lawsuit filed by a contractor PCL Construction Services is principally an effort to deflect attention from the failure for the project to be completed in a timely and cost appropriate manner.

The company says it plans to respond to the lawsuit with affirmative defenses as well as counterclaims against PCL which will detail their numerous contract and performance breaches.

Monarch plans to continue to work with PCL to complete the new Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk even as the litigation proceeds.

The new Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk is slated to fully open in Q1 of 2020. The remaining remodeling of some areas of the existing casino is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2020.

Source: Press Release