Second train complete at Cheniere's Corpus Christi LNG project

Cheniere Energy (LNG -1.7% ) says it has substantially completed Train 2 of its Corpus Christi liquefaction project in Texas, with first commercial delivery expected to occur in May 2020.

Cheniere and engineering partner Bechtel have now declared Substantial Completion on seven liquefaction trains at the Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass liquefaction projects ahead of each train's guaranteed completion date and within project budgets.

Bechtel is currently building a third production train at Corpus Christi while Cheniere made a final investment decision to add a sixth train to Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana.