Stocks near session lows amid trade, manufacturing woes

Stocks sputter near session lows as the U.S. and China struggle to agree on a schedule for trade talks later this month and a key manufacturing index falls unexpectedly contracts.

The 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.459% and the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.1% to 98.96.

The Nasdaq falls 1.1% , compared with a 1.2% decline earlier; the S&P 500 slides 0.8% vs. 1.2% earlier; and the Dow is down 1.4% vs. a session low of -1.6%.

By S&P 500 industry sector, industrials ( -1.7% ), financials ( -1.4% ), and energy ( -1.2% ) are falling the most, while defensive favorites utilities ( +1.3% ) and real estate ( +1.1% ) outperform the market.

Crude oils falls 2.7% to $53.60 per barrel.

Gold advances 1.5% to $1,552.70 per ounce.