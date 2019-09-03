Stocks near session lows amid trade, manufacturing woes

Stocks sputter near session lows as the U.S. and China struggle to agree on a schedule for trade talks later this month and a key manufacturing index falls unexpectedly contracts.
The 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.459% and the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.1% to 98.96.
The Nasdaq falls 1.1%, compared with a 1.2% decline earlier; the S&P 500 slides 0.8% vs. 1.2% earlier; and the Dow is down 1.4% vs. a session low of -1.6%.
By S&P 500 industry sector, industrials (-1.7%), financials (-1.4%), and energy (-1.2%) are falling the most, while defensive favorites utilities (+1.3%) and real estate (+1.1%) outperform the market.
Crude oils falls 2.7% to $53.60 per barrel.
Gold advances 1.5% to $1,552.70 per ounce.
The Cboe Volatility Index rises 4.7% to 19.87.
