Walmart pulls back on gun sales

Walmart (WMT +0.3% ) plans to discontinue the sale of all sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military style weapons, discontinue sales of handgun ammunition and stop all handgun sales in Alaska.

The retailer cites the two shooting incidents this summer at Walmart stores, resulting in 22 deaths in El Paso and 2 deaths in Southaven.

Walmart statement in part: "After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons... We will sell through and discontinue handgun ammunition... We will discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking our complete exit from handguns."

Walmart says the remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts.