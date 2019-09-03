When Trump tweets prolifically, stocks tend to fall, BofAML finds

Sep. 03, 2019 1:21 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • When President Trump tweets more than usual, the stock market tends to fall slightly, on average, according to note by Bank of America Merrill Lynch chief equity strategist Savita Subramanian.
  • "Since 2016, days with more than 35 tweets (90th percentile) by Trump have seen negative returns (-9 basis points), whereas days with less than five tweets (10th percentile) have seen positive returns (+5 bp) -- statistically significant," Subramanian writes.
  • “New tariffs announced in August indicate downside risk to our 2019/20 EPS growth forecasts of +2%/+7%, where indirect impacts from hits to corporate or consumer confidence could be significant,” she said.
  • Regardless of Trump's tweeting activity, stocks have risen overall since he's been elected; the Dow is up 42% since the 2016 election and up 31% since he took office.
