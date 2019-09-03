Samsung planning smaller Fold - Bloomberg

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) wants to make a smaller, more affordable version of the Galaxy Fold that folds into a square, according to Bloomberg sources.

The device would have a 6.7-inch inner display that folds inwards like a classic flip phone.

The smaller device could launch next year, or not at all if initial sales of the Fold look weak.

The Fold was meant to launch in the U.S. in April, but was delayed after early review models had technical issues. The new launch date is sometime in September.