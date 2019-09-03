BDCs saw uptick in stressed investments in Q2, KBW says

  • For business development companies, Q2 was a negative quarter in terms of credit quality as non-accruals and KBW watchlist investment increased while book value declined, write Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts Ryan Lynch and Paul Johnson in KBW's BDC Credit Monitor.
  • "These are the primary factors we judge credit quality on a quarterly basis and they were all negative this quarter," they wrote.
  • Total stressed investments increased to 4.4%, on a cost basis, from 4.1% in Q1 and average book value fell 1.1%.
  • Non-accrual investments rose to 2.9%, at cost, up 20 basis points from Q1.
  • The highest KBW watchlist sectors were industrials (22%), consumer goods (22%), and healthcare (14%).
  • The decline doesn't mean there's a ominous trend in the making.
  • "It is important to keep in mind that non-accrual and KBW watchlist investments are running below historical averages so it is natural/expected to see these statistics drift higher to more normalized levels," they said.
  • Still, it will be important to keep an eye on how these trends progress, Lynch and Johnson added.
  • Related tickers: TCRD, OCSL, TPVG, CPTA, TCPC, HTGC, TSLX, HCAP, FSK.
  • ETFs: BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FGB, LBDC
