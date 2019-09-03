Tariff reality whacks consumer goods stocks

Even though the round of tariffs that started on September 1 were well telegraphed, a number of consumer goods stocks impacted by the policy on Chinese imports are tracking lower
Notable decliners include Signet Jewelers (SIG -9.2%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -4.2%), Boot Barn (BOOT -6.9%), Revolve Group (RVLV -6.2%), Williams-Sonoma (WSM -4.8%), Farfetch (FTCH -7.3%), Etsy (ETSY -5.8%), Party City(PRTY -4%), Michaels Companies (MIK -1.9%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -5.4%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -10.8%), Guess (GES -6.5%), Express (EXPR -3.8%), Hanesbrands (HBI -5%), Carter's (CRI -3.4%), Gap (GPS -3.7%) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL -4.5%).
