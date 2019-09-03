Tariff reality whacks consumer goods stocks

Even though the round of tariffs that started on September 1 were well telegraphed, a number of consumer goods stocks impacted by the policy on Chinese imports are tracking lower

Notable decliners include Signet Jewelers (SIG -9.2% ), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -4.2% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -6.9% ), Revolve Group (RVLV -6.2% ), Williams-Sonoma (WSM -4.8% ), Farfetch (FTCH -7.3% ), Etsy (ETSY -5.8% ), Party City(PRTY -4% ), Michaels Companies (MIK -1.9% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -5.4% ), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -10.8% ), Guess (GES -6.5% ), Express (EXPR -3.8% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -5% ), Carter's (CRI -3.4% ), Gap (GPS -3.7% ) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL -4.5% ).