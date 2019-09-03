Goldman eyes investing in more German fintechs - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs (GS -3.3% ) is poised to invest in more German financial startups as the industry sees a record influx of money but also a wave of failures.

“Our investing pipeline in Berlin and Germany as a whole is very strong,” Rana Yared, a Goldman partner who is also managing director in Goldman's Principal Strategic Investments group, told Bloomberg.

Goldman invested in two German fintechs earlier this year. In May, it led a funding round for Berlin-based Elinvar, which built a digital platform enabling lenders to offer their services online, and in July, it invested €25M in Raisin, an internet platform allowing users to compare bank-savings products.

While investments in German fintech topped €1B ($1.1B) in 2018 for the first time, according to Barkow Consulting data, Goldman is very cautious on valuations, and not just in Germany, Yared said.

“It is an existential challenge for companies if they raise money at a valuation that is too high for where they are,” she said.

Goldman tends to avoid companies that are "pre-revenue, pre-product," Yared said. On average, the bank invests amounts as small as $10M and as much as $100M.