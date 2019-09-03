Navios Maritime unloads ship management division

Navios Maritime Holdings (NM -21.2% ) plunges following its late Friday announcement that it sold its ship management division to N Shipmanagement Acquisition Corp. for $20M.

As part of the deal terms, Navios signed a five-year service agreement with NSAC for technical and commercial management services at a fixed rate of $3.7K per day per vessel for two years, which will then increase at a rate of 3% annually.

NSAC will own the general partner interests in Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI -4.5% ) and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM -3.6% ) as part of the deal.

Navios also said it entered into a secured loan agreement with NSAC, and will repay NSAC $125M over five years.