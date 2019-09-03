Occidental Petro record-high dividend still safe, analyst says

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.6% ) tumbles along with other oil and gas stocks as crude oil prices plunge, ignoring reassurances from Raymond James that the company's record-high dividend yield is "safe" even if crude oil prices drop by another 16%.

Ray Jay's Pavel Molchanov says OXY's sharp rise in leverage, both debt and preferred equity following the Anadarko acquisition has led to a compression in valuation and a widening in the dividend yield "to what is by far its highest-ever level," but the dividend can be "comfortably maintained" as long as WTI crude oil does not fall below $45/bbl for a sustained period.

"Even with the oil market's macro-related weakness this summer, at no point did oil prices approach a level where we ought to be worried about an [OXY] dividend cut," Molchanov writes.

OXY's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.