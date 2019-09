Illinois has joined the multistate lawsuit trying to stop the merger of Sprint (S -1.2% ) with T-Mobile (TMUS -1.1% ).

That makes 17 attorneys general on the suit led by New York and California (16 states and the District of Columbia).

It means more than half the U.S. population is represented by the plaintiff coalition, New York AG Letitia James says.

The trial in the case is set for Dec. 9.

Oregon joined the case Aug. 12, and Texas joined in on Aug. 1.